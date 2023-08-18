Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,679,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,323 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $140,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 191.43%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

