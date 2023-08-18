Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 0.7% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 1,016,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,646. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 191.43%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

