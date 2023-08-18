Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.