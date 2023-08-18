Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

EHC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.63. 45,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $72.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

