Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.04.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

EXK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 451,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $534.31 million, a P/E ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

