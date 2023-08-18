Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,038 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after buying an additional 4,677,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,310,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

