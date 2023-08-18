Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:WTRE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 165,587 shares during the period.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WTRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. 968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

