Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AMLP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 426,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,690. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

