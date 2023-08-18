Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806. The company has a market capitalization of $857.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

