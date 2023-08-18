Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. 81,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,974. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

