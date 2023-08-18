Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 977 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after acquiring an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 247,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,607. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

