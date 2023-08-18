Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 659,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,389. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

