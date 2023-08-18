Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.6% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.71. 1,174,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,921. The company has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

