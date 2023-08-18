Energi Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $71,579.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,496,633 coins and its circulating supply is 67,496,211 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

