Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.97. 3,838,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,371. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.