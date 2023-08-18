Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 3,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

In related news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 40.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

