Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,098. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 217,302 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

