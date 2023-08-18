Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 469,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

