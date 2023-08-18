Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE ENV traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 38,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Envestnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

