EOS Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. EOS has a market cap of $630.13 million and approximately $171.17 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002646 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,100,004,579 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.