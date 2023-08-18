EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.77.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.84. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $453.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

