EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 958,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 594,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 418,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

