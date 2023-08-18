Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $750.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,484. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

