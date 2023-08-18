Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUXH. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH opened at $2.96 on Friday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.