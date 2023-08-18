Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

EQR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 264,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,160. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.