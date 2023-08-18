Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $83.35 million and approximately $336,494.81 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,096.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00248384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.91 or 0.00712393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00547893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00059706 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,636,261 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

