Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Further Reading

