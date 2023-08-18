Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.29–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.39. 5,841,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,874. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $149.45 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

