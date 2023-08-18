Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,582. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average of $216.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $491,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

