Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of EL opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are Major U.S. Banks At Risk Of Credit-Ratings Downgrades?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks Wrongfully Punished For Raising Guidance
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.