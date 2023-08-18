Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $161.28 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

