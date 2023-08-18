Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.81 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $199.56 billion and approximately $15.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,662.23 or 0.06355121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00041208 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,053,868 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

