Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $20,066.54 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00005612 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

