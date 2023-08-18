Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Euronav in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.24.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 266,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,709. Euronav has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Euronav by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

