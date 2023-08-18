Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 134,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,423. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.