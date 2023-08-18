Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 587.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Damore acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,399.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Everbridge Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVBG opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

