Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Insider Sells $605,004.84 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $605,004.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,390,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,355,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Ellenbogen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $511,658.48.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,794. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $976.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.10 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 113.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 185.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,713,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

