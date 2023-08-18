Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 904,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

