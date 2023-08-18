Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,969. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,206,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,948,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,608,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 513,555 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 414,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.