Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income Company Profile

EIFZF stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.