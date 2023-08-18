Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after buying an additional 1,476,041 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,392.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 917,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 880,762 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 544,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 207,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,586. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

