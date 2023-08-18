Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.27. 9,322,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,870,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

