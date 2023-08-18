Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up approximately 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.38. 285,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,483. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

