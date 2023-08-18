Exeter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,299 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

