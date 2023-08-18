Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. 343,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

