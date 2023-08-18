Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.97. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

