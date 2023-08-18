Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.25. 608,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,810. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

