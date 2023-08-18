Exeter Financial LLC Sells 562 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 31.0% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $585,744,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 112,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 665,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.87. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

