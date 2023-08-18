Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys 3,249 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 144.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

