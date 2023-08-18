Exos TFP Holdings LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

