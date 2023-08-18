Exos TFP Holdings LLC Has $74,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 172.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $384.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.04 and its 200-day moving average is $368.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

